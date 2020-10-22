636 RMCO violators penalised

PETALING JAYA: A total of 636 individuals were nabbed for flouting the recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday, of which 38 were remanded. Three were released on bail and 595 were issued compounds.

Their violations were not wearing face masks (279), not adhering to social distancing (130), gambling (23), and failure to provide devices or record customers’ details (82), Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said in a news conference today.

A total 2,999 task force teams were deployed. They involved 13,003 personnel who conducted checks at 3,512 supermarkets, 4,380 restaurants, 1,196 factories, 1,678 day markets, 3,000 places of worship and 1,263 recreational areas.

MORE TO COME.