639 individuals nabbed for flouting SOPs

PETALING JAYA: A total of 639 people were detained yesterday for flouting the Covid-19 regulations as the country continues to battle a third wave of rising cases in the country, said Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

The biggest offenders were those not adhering to social distancing rules (228), followed by failure to wear face masks (209), no equipment to record personal particulars (106), entertainment centre activities (15) and others (81).

A total of 634 individuals were issued compounds, four were remanded and one was released on bail.

The government also decided to extend the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) at the Pokok Sena prison until Nov 7 due to positive cases among prisoners and prison staff.

The CMCO at the Tawau Prison and Kuarters will however end on Sunday as there are no more active cases.

The Tawau locality is nonetheless under CMCO.

Further, 38 illegal immigrants were arrested in the 300 roadblocks set up under Ops Benteng.

Up till yesterday, 52,841 individuals have returned to the country.

Of those, 8,196 are undergoing mandatory quarantine, 381 sent to hospitals for treatment while 44,264 were discharged and sent home.

The compliance task force also made checks on 2,683 markets, 5,011 restaurants, 1,260 factories, 3,426 banks and 621 government officers.

A total of 13,312 premises have also been sanitised, while checks on food stock in the country confirmed that supplies are sufficient and readily available.