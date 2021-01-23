64% of new clusters workplace related

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) reported that out of the 350 new clusters detected today 64% were from workplaces despite most people working from home.

Health director-general Tan Sri Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said manufacturing-related clusters recorded the highest number at 80.

This was followed by construction-related clusters (53) and 31 service-related clusters.

“To date, a total of 112,225 individuals were screened, of which 28,477 cases were positive in these reported clusters,” he said.

Noor Hisham said the ministry takes this development very seriously.

“Employers are responsible for providing conducive housing for employees while ensuring that they adhere to the preventive measures,” he said.

“MOH would like to call on all employers

and employees to play a role in helping the the ministry and Malaysia to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace by always complying with the Standard Practice Procedures (SOPs),” he added.

However, he acknowledged that it may be due to the increased concentrated tests to detect more cases as quickly as possible, and in turn control the transmission of Covid-19.

He advised that employers have to ensure that employees do not gather in a confined space, avoid too many co-workers at one time (congregation); and keep a distance of one metre while employees talk to each other (close conversation).

In addition, he reminded employees that upon returning home from work, the risk of Covid-19 infection is still present.

“Therefore, all employees are required to abide by all the rules and SOPs at their workplace so that the risk of Covid-19 transmission in the community can be reduced,” he said.