65 hotspots at risk of floods in Kota Tinggi

KOTA TINGGI: A total of 65 hotspots in this district, including four main roads, have been identified as being at risk of being inundated or cut off during floods.

Kota Tinggi District officer Datin Paduka Hazlina Jalil said the areas involved 53 villages, 10 housing estates and two Felda areas.

She said the Kota Tinggi District Disaster Management Committee had held several coordination meetings to prepare for the year-end northeast monsoon season.

“The meetings were to ensure the relevant agencies implemented flood-mitigation projects such as the periodic cleaning of rivers and drains.

“We have also made preparations to ensure the agencies’ assets and logistics, involving 140 multi-purpose transport units, are in good condition when required during floods,” she told a media conference at the Johor Petronas Disaster Relief Programme here today.

Also present was Petronas Southern Region general manager M Zaki Mahat.

Hazlina, who is also the Kota Tinggi District Disaster Management Committee chairman, said a total of 447 officers and personnel from various agencies are ready to be mobilised should floods occur, in addition to the preparation of 64 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) capable of housing 5,000 people.

She said the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) at the Kota Tinggi District Office was also ready to be activated to coordinate all needs during floods.

Meanwhile, M Zaki said Petronas contributed four boats, 500 units of disaster relief tents for flood victims, 250 units of life jackets and 2,500 pieces of raincoats for the Kota Tinggi district.

He said the initiative was part of the contributions worth RM25 million set aside by Petronas to help flood victims as announced last December.-Bernama