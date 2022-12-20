65 monsoon flood incidents recorded in K’tan, T’ganu from Dec 17-19: JPS

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 65 monsoon flood incidents were recorded by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) from Dec 17 to 19, of which, 44 occurred in Kelantan and 21 in Terengganu.

JPS director-general Datuk Dr Md Nasir Md Noh in a statement today said Kemaman district in Terengganu recorded the highest number with eight incidents, while Pasir Mas, Kelantan recorded 14.

“In Terengganu, the highest rainfall was recorded at Kalabe station, Besut with a total rainfall of 732 millimetres (mm) within a 24-hour period which gives a 146- year average recurrence interval (ARI),“ he said.

He said the amount of rainfall received at Kalabe station during the three days was 1046 mm and this record had exceeded the long-term average monthly rainfall for Terengganu which is 663 mm

In addition, Md Nasir said in Kelantan the highest rainfall observed within 24 hours was recorded at the Kampung Wakaf Raja station in Pasir Putih with a total rainfall of 625 mm and the ARI was 83 years.

“However, within a 48-hour period, the highest average was recorded at the Serdang station in Gunong Barat Bachok, Bachok which at 903 mm is equivalent to 132 years of ARI and this record has exceeded the long-term average monthly rainfall of 500 mm for the state, “ he said

On Dec 17, JPS issued six early flood warnings for Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Kedah, Perak and Johor based on the Continuous Heavy Rain Warning information issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

He said the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) Operations Control Room is always ready to provide flood forecasts and warnings to all parties.

At the same time, he said the public could obtain information on flood warnings and the status of river water levels and rainfall throughout Malaysia at the Public Infobanjir website, publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my and via MyPublic Infobanjir mobile apps.-Bernama