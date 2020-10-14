660 news cases on first day of CMCO in 3 key areas (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded 660 new Covid-19 cases on the first day of the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya today. This equals yesterday’s record as the second highest number of cases to date.

The total number of cases now stand at 17,540 of which 5,768 are still active, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in today’s Facebook live press conference.

He added that 233 patients have been discharged while 108 patients are in intensive care and 35 require respiratory assistance.

Four deaths have been reported, all in Sabah, and the death toll has now risen to 167.

Sabah leads the number of infections at 429 while Kedah has 113. There are 17 news cases in while Labuan, Johor, Sarawak, Perak, Malacca and Negeri Sembilan all have fewer than 10 cases each.

He also said there has been one new cluster reported, the Kencana cluster, which is connected to cases in Hulu Langat, Petaling, Klang and Gombak districts in Selangor, Cheras in Kuala Lumpur, as well as Johor Bahru, Batu Pahat and Pontian in Johor.

“The index case was found positive on Oct 7 and was admitted to the Sungai Buloh hospital. Contact tracing has found 16 more positive cases. A total of 23 people have been tested and two individuals are still awaiting their results,” Noor Hisham added.