67 Indonesian haj pilgrims die in Holy Land

JAKARTA: Some 67 Indonesian haj pilgrims have died in the Holy Land so far up to the 49th day of this year's Haj operations, according to the Indonesian Haj Organising Committee (PPIH).

The head of Saudi Arabia's PPIH, Arsad Hidayat said 27 pilgrims died during pre-activities in Arafah, Muzdalifah and Mina (Armuzna) between June 4 and July 7.

A total of 16 pilgrims died in Armuzna between July 8-12, and 24 pilgrims after the peak of the Haj season from July 13 until yesterday, he said in a statement.

Compared to the same period in 2019, with a Haj quota of 214,000 pilgrims 341 pilgrims died.

Indonesia received the highest Haj quota in the world, with 100,051 pilgrims allowed to perform the Haj this year, after the Haj season was postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of pilgrims allowed by Saudi Arabia this year is limited to one million local and international pilgrims and is open to pilgrims under 65 years of age who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the seventh day of the pilgrims' return process recorded that 23,684 pilgrims have arrived in Indonesia as of yesterday, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Wawan Djunaedi.

They comprise 20,491 regular pilgrims managed by the ministry and 3,193 special pilgrims managed by PPIH.

Twenty-nine pilgrims were treated at a Saudi Arabian hospital, and 77 pilgrims were treated at the Indonesian Haj Health Clinic in Makkah.-Bernama