67 occupants, workers of Baitus Solehah tested positive for Covid-19

JOHOR BAHRU: Sixty-seven people comprising workers and occupants of the Baitus Solehah shelter home for single mothers in Skudai here have tested positive for Covid-19.

Baitus Solehah manager Muna Liza Ismail said among those tested positive were 22 babies aged from 10 days to a year and 37 teen girls and women aged between 15 and 32.

She said she and her husband were also tested positive for the disease.

“I would like to apologise to those affected. At the moment, all occupants who were tested positive had been taken to either the Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang or the Permai Hospital here,” she told Bernama when contacted.

Muna Liza said the first positive case at the shelter home was detected on Jan 28 when one of the occupants complained of having muscle weaknesses before being rushed to the hospital for further examinations.

“What triggers the infection in Baitus Solehah is still being investigated. We have not left the shelter home except for making the clinic or hospital trips. We have also complied with the standard operating procedures including in wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance,” she added. — Bernama