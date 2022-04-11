6,700 small traders benefit from retail sector digitalisation initiative: KPDNHEP

KUALA BERANG: A total of 6,700 small and micro traders across the country have registered under the Retail Sector Digitalisation Initiative (ReDI) so far, said Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid (pix).

He said the figure revealed the good response of small traders to the government’s efforts in promoting a new digital business model that is easier, faster and safer.

Based on this development, Rosol said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) believed that the programme can hit 15,000 users by the end of the year.

“ReDI is KPDNHEP’s initiative to encourage industry players in the retail sector to share the digital economy cake provided by the government.

“The main focus of the programme is those in rural areas in locations such as farmers’ markets, night markets and community markets where a big digital gap exists between rural and urban areas,” he said after a walkabout and e-wallet distribution to traders and customers at Kuala Ping farmers’ market here today.

Also present was Terengganu KPDNHEP director Saharuddin Mohd Kia.

In another development, Rosol said a total of 639 sessions of the Keluarga Malaysia Cheap Sales programme have been organised nationwide from August until last month, raking in over RM60 million in total sales including RM15.8 million in Terengganu.-Bernama