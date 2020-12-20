672 nabbed for breaching MCO rules yesterday - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 672 people were detained yesterday for breaching Movement Control Order (MCO) rules, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said the number was more than double of those detained on Friday at 249, indicating that there are still many who take Covid-19 lightly.

Of the total, 643 were compounded while 29 individuals were remanded.

“Among the offences committed were engaging in activities at entertainment centres involving 442 people, not wearing face masks (90), failing to practise physical distancing (78), failing to provide equipment to record customers’ particulars (37) and others (25),” he said in a statement related to the MCO today.

On Op Benteng, Ismail Sabri said 83 illegal immigrants and one skipper were arrested, three land vehicles seized and 118 roadblocks were mounted yesterday.

Meanwhile, he said seven construction sites nationwide which were checked yesterday had complied with the standard operating procedures set to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Ismail Sabri said the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) had conducted 14,007 inspections involving 8,000 construction sites nationwide, from April 20 until yesterday.

He also said that 89,479 individuals who returned to the country between July 24 and yesterday had been placed at 75 hotels and 16 public training institutes and private educational institutions in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah, Labuan and Melaka.

Of the total, Ismail Sabri said 8,384 individuals were undergoing compulsory quarantine while 532 have been sent to hospital for treatment and 80,563 have been allowed to return home. — Bernama