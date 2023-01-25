672,624 SESB customers to get 2.5% rebate on deposits

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 672,624 customers of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) will receive a 2.5 percent rebate on the electricity deposit they have paid, said its Chief Executive Officer Mohd Yaakob Jaafar.

He said the rebate amounting to RM9.1 million will be credited directly into their electricity bill accounts this month and February and involves all users who made deposit payments in cash throughout Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

“This benefit is as provided for under the Electricity Supply Act 1990,“ he said in a media statement here today.

He said the deposit payment was as a collateral against damages or to settle outstanding debts when the consumer terminates the supply contract in accordance with regulation 5(5) of the Licensee Supply Regulations 1990.

Mohd Yaakob said any deposit hike will only be imposed if there is an increase in electricity consumption on average for six months compared to the existing deposit, and will be reviewed every six months.

He said the utility’s customers can call SESB Careline 15454 or 088-515000 if they need an explanation or they can download the mySESB application via mobile phone to get the latest information about SESB’s services. -Bernama