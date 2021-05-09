674,862 individuals have received both doses of vaccine as of yesterday - Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 674,862 individuals have received both doses of the vaccine through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday, says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix).

In a tweet today, he said the number was part of 1,079,294 individuals who had received the first dose, bringing the total number of doses administered in the country so far to 1,754,156.

According to the infographic he shared, the five states that had received the highest number of first dose injections were Selangor with 146,731 doses, Sarawak (109,106), Kuala Lumpur (108,617), Perak (96,296) and Johor (90,252).

As of yesterday, 41% or 9,954,137 individuals had registered to be vaccinated, with Selangor recording the highest number of registrations with 2,558,679 individuals.

According to the immunisation programme schedule, the first phase of the vaccination from February to April involved 500,000 frontline staff, including health workers.

The second phase from April to August involves 9.4 million senior citizens, vulnerable groups and the disabled, while the third phase, scheduled from May this year to February 2022, involves individuals 18 years and above, citizens and non-citizens targeting over 13.7 million people. — Bernama