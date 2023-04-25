67yo M’sian dad waits outside Singapore prison for the past 10 years to visit son sentenced to life imprisonment

“I will sit here until the sun rises.” A 67-year-old Malaysian father, has been waiting in front of a Singapore prison for several hours every day since 2008, hoping to see his son, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for drug trafficking.

In a recent viral video, Cheong Kah Pin shared his heart-wrenching journey and his unwavering love for his son, Cheong Chun Yin.

Chun Yin was arrested in 2008 for carrying drugs without knowing it, and despite his continued denial of any knowledge, he was found guilty and sentenced to death, which was later commuted to life imprisonment and 15 canings in 2015.

Cheong claimed that he began his journey at two in the morning every day and waited in front of the prison for several hours before visits were allowed.

He then went on to show where he typically waits until 8am in front of the prison so that he can visit his child.

“I miss him (his son) and seeing him in person is all I want. I wait regardless of how long. I’m happy as long as I get see...”

Cheong revealed that he was saddened to learn of his son’s situation and that he sold three of his homes to raise money for the legal costs necessary to save him.

In the video, he stated, “Whatever he did, business or other matters, he believed others without doubts... He believed the other party and didn’t check... Now he’s paying for it.”

Chun Yin will have the opportunity to have his sentence reviewed for remission by Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs in 2024 since he will have already served 20 years in prison. This gives the father and son a small chance to reconnect. We hope that they can persevere a little bit longer.