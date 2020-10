MELAKA: The 69 flood victims, involving 19 families in Jasin who were evacuated yesterday, are still at a flood relief centre as of 8 am today.

Melaka Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Effendy Ali said the flood victims are from Kampung Lubuk Kasau, Hulu Duyung, Jasin Bestari, Bemban, Kampung Tehel, Tanjung Laboh and Kampung Parit Lampong.

“They comprise of 27 men and 42 women who are being accommodated at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tehel in Jasin,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the relief centre at SK Tehel was opened at 4.30 pm when the water in Sungai Ayer Panas spilled its banks following continuous rain from the day before. — Bermama