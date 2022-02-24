7-Eleven Malaysia’s Q4 net profit surges sixfold to RM29.24m

PETALING JAYA: 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd posted a net profit of RM29.24 million for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2021, a sixfold increase from RM4.44 milion reported in the corresponding quarter of last year attributed to the easing Covid-19 restrictions which saw longer trading hours and resumption of interstate travel which led to higher revenue.

Revenue for the quarter stood at RM795.06 million, a 34.4% increase from RM591.42 million previously.

For the whole of 2021, the group’s net profit rose 49% to RM44.35 million from RM29.77 million in the preceding financial year.

Revenue for the full year came in at RM2.81 billion, a 10.6% increase from RM2.54 billion previously.

The group is optimistic on Malaysia’s recovery prospects in 2022, projected to be driven by normalisation in economic activities. It noted that despite the emergence of new Covid-19 variants, trading conditions are expected to turn around with increased business and consumer confidence, in line with the high nationwide vaccination rate.

In 2022, 7-Eleven’s convenience store segment will focus on the rollout of its new 7 Café store format, which features improved product offerings and in-store customer experience. The format is also expected to contribute to the growth of the fresh food category.

The pharmaceutical segment will continue to strengthen its market share together with The Pill House and Wellings group. Through the recently announced joint venture with PT Era Caring Indonesia, the group will mark its foray into the Indonesian market, operating a network of pharmacies under the brand “Wellings” in 2022.