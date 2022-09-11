7 people die in van crash in Myanmar

YANGON: Seven people died in a van crash in southeastern Myanmar’s Kayin state on Wednesday, according to local police.

The accident took place at around 8.40 am local time (0210 GMT) near Tawnaw waterfall on the Myawaddy-Kawkareik Asia Highway when a van coming from the direction of Myawaddy slammed into a concrete signboard.

“All the people in the vehicle died on the spot,“ Xinhua quoted a police officer from the Kayin state police force as saying. The victims included five men and two women, he added.

The dead were sent to Kawkareik General Hospital, according to Pearl Phyu Emergency Rescue Team.

Last month, two deadly traffic accidents occurred on the Myawaddy-Kawkareik Asia Road, leaving seven and 11 people dead respectively.-Bernama