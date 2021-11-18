70 per cent TVET graduates to be employed as skilled workers by 2025

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Education (MoE) aims 70 per cent of 80,000 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates to be employed as skilled workers in the relevant industries by 2025.

Its deputy minister Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon(pix) said MoE also aimed 20 per cent of TVET students to pursue higher education and 10 per cent to become young entrepreneurs.

“As of 31 Oct, 2021, 98.29 per cent of vocational college graduates were either employed, pursuing higher education or have become young entrepreneurs, according to the Graduate Tracers Study TVET.

“There are currently 87 TVET colleges throughout the country which are under MoE’s purview and offering certificate and diploma programmes, namely, Malaysian Vocational Diploma, Malaysian Vocational Certificate and Malaysian Skills Certificate.

“The government’s focus on improving the national education system in the next five years is welcomed as it will help cultivate more talents with the rise of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0).”

Mah said this at the MoE and Top Glove memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony today to support TVET development in the country.

The MoU entails five-year cooperation between MoE and Top Glove, the world’s largest glove manufacturer, aimed at advancing TVET in Malaysia, increasing the nation’s employment rate and promoting the development of a knowledge-based economy.

Through this collaboration, local TVET students and graduates from vocational colleges under the ministry will have access to internship, gainful employment and scholarship opportunities with Top Glove, based on a structured internship and recruitment process.

In the financial year 2021 (FY2021), Top Glove had hired 2,460 TVET graduates comprising 340 staff, 800 interns and 1,320 workers, while for FY2022, it is looking towards employing 2,000 TVET graduates.-Bernama