700 women in Johor to be given free mammogram screening

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 700 low-income women in Johor, aged 40 years and above, are eligible for free mammogram screening at Johor KPJ Specialist Hospital for cancer detection.

Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation (YKTLJ) chief executive officer (CEO), Mohd Ikmal Izam Zaini said the initiative, a collaboration between Yayasan Johor Corporation and Lotte Chemical Titan (M) Sdn Bhd, followed the increasing number of breast cancer cases in Malaysia, especially at the third and fourth stage.

“These free screenings are offered to women from low-income (B40) families with a household income of less than RM4,000.

“This programme is conducted under the Think Pink initiative, aimed at raising public awareness of breast cancer,“ he said at the launch of the programme at KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital today.

Also present were state Health and Unity Committee chairman, Ling Tian Soon and KPJ Hospital Southern Region CEO, Asmadi Mohd Bakri.

Ling, who welcomed the initiative, said statistics showed that one in 30 women was diagnosed with cancer, hence, it is important to get tested early through self-examination or mammogram screening.-Bernama