71% of applications for PerantiSiswa tablets in K'tan approved: Noraini

KOTA BHARU: A total of 14,253 applications from students in Kelantan for tablets under the PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) initiative have been approved as of Wednesday (Oct 26), said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad (pix).

She said this number represents 71 per cent of the 20,080 applications from public universities, polytechnics, community colleges and private institutes of higher learning in Kelantan.

“The distribution of tablets for approved applications is being carried out.

“I have asked for the approval and distribution process to be done as soon as possible because I do not want the students to wait a long time to receive these gadgets,“ she said when handing over the tablets to 48 recipients at the Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) Kota Campus in Pengkalan Chepa here today.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa and UMK vice-chancellor Professor Dr Razli Che Razak were also present at the event.-Bernama