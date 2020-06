PASIR PUTEH: A total of 733 foreign fishermen who entered the country’s waters in 65 boats were chased out by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) through Op Benteng during the Movement Control Order (MCO) since March 18.

Maritime Safety and Surveillance Division director Rear Admiral (Maritime) Kamaruszaman Abu Hassan said that MMEA also took various measures to ensure their fishing boats could no longer carry out fishing activities.

“The foreign fishermen were only expelled and not arrested, although they encroached into the country’s waters.

“This is to ensure that no foreigner would escape into the country while we are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he told reporters after watching the process of disposing off two foreign fishing boats worth RM2 million 5.7 nautical miles off the waters of Pulau Perhentian, Terengganu, today.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi and Kelantan MMEA director Muhd Nur Syam Asmawie Yaacob.

Commenting on the disposal of foreign fishermen boats under Op Dragon, Kamaruszaman said 352 foreign and local fishing boats had been turned into artificial reefs with 341 of them sunk in the east coast waters.

He said that, since its inception in April 2019 until last May, MMEA had also conducted 6,968 inspections on vessels with 172 arrests made involving RM24.5 million worth of fines, compounds, value of catches and auctions.

He said all the boats that were scuppered were those seized for encroaching into the country’s waters which was illegal under the Fisheries Act 1985.

In the same development, Kamaruszaman said, based on monitorings by MMEA, Vietnamese fishermen usually had larger parent vessels in international waters and they could survive for up to three months at sea.

“These boats usually carry only supplies and water for other smaller boats, and from there, they can perform crew changes and and take supplies.

“As we know, the fisheries industry in Vietnam is huge and, therefore, they are willing to encroach into not only our country’s waters but also even the Sulu Sea,“ he said. -Bernama