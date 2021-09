KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims in Sabah remains at 75 people involving 25 families, who are housed at a relief centre (PPS) in Beaufort, as at 8 am today.

According to a statement by the Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the flood evacuees are at the PPS at Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Dun Banir.

Continuous rain for more than 48 hours in the state since Aug 31 caused flooding in 45 villages in Beaufort and 15 villages in Membakut.-Bernama