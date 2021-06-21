75 media personnel in Kelantan receive cash assistance

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Darulnaim Media Club (Kemudi) today presented cash donations to all its 75 members as welfare assistance to help ease the burden during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Its president Shahnun Hanif Abdullah Suhaimi said the contributions, between RM150 and RM300, were given to each member as Kemudi was unable to carry out various programmes such as sports activities, leisure, visits, courses and training during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The cash was previously collected by the club from donations from various parties to members during the pandemic as some of them were Covid-19 positive, underwent quarantine and some could not work as they lived in the Enhanced MCO (EMCO) area.

“The contributions also to appreciate the services of all Kemudi members as media personnel who continue to gather news regardless of time,” he said in a statement today.

Shahnun Hanif said Kemudi hoped that this cash contribution would motivate its members to work while easing their financial burden in time of need.

“Kemudi urges all members to continue to unite and comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) stipulated by the government by wearing face masks, maintaining physical distancing and washing hands frequently as well as using hand sanitiser while on duty,” he added. -Bernama