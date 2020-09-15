PETALING JAYA: A total of 608 pub and nightclub goers were penalised for breaching the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Another 27 who attended a private party were also held, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob (pix) said yesterday.

They were among 763 individuals nabbed for breaching the SOP on Sunday. Of this number, 17 were remanded while 746 were issued compounds.

Others were found not wearing a face mask, operating businesses beyond permitted hours and being involved in activities that make social distancing difficult.

A total of 2,699 task force teams were deployed nationwide, involving 11,862 personnel who conducted checks on 3,868 supermarkets, 4,939 restaurants, 1,462 hawkers, 1,158 factories, 3,500 banks and 657 government agencies.

“They also monitored 1,094 land transport terminals, 203 water or sea transport terminals and 135 air terminals,” he said.

On Ops Benteng, to crack down on undocumented migrants, 79 roadblocks were set up. A total of 71 foreigners who were without proper documents, and a smuggler were arrested in a joint operation.

Ismail Sabri said 28,508 individuals who arrived at KLIA from July 24 to Sept 13 had been screened for Covid-19.

They were placed in 73 hotels and eight training institutes and private learning institutions in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah and Labuan.

“Of that figure, 10,359 individuals are undergoing quarantine while 69 are being treated at hospitals.”

Read this story on our iPaper: 763 nabbed for breaching RMCO regulations