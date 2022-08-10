76th MIC AGM to focus on preparations for GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: Preparations for the 15th general election (GE15) is expected to be highlighted at the MIC's 76th annual general meeting (AGM) to be held at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) this Monday.

MIC secretary-general R.T Rajasekaran said the meeting would also discuss various issues facing the Indian community in Malaysia in line with the Malaysian Indian Blueprint 2.0 issued by the Indian Consultative Council.

He said the meeting, to be opened by Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, would be chaired by MIC president Tan Sri S.A Vigneswaran (pix).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is also expected to attend and give a special speech at the opening ceremony, he told reporters here today.

Rajasekaran said some 2,000 delegates, including observers comprising branch heads from all over the country, would attend the AGM.-Bernama