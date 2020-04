KUALA LUMPUR: Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) last night, informed that there was an error on the information given on the 77th Covid-19 fatality (case number 2,797) as announced at the daily Covid-19 media briefing in Putrajaya yesterday afternoon.

Dr Noor Hisham in his latest Facebook post uploaded tonight said, the patient was not an index case and did not participate in the Seri Petaling gathering.

“Referring to the press conference by the Director- General of Health at 5.30pm on April 13, 2020, take note that there was a slight error. The 77th fatality (case number 2,797 ) was a close contact of an index case (case 703).

“This means that case 2,797 was not an index case and had not participated in the rally at Seri Petaling. MOH (Ministry of Health) offers condolences and our apologies to the family members over the error,“ he said.

Earlier at a press conference this afternoon, Dr Noor Hisham said the 77th fatality (case 2,797) is a 62-year-old Malaysian man with a history of heart and kidney problems and high blood pressure. - Bernama