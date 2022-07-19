79% Americans disapprove of Biden handling of US economy: Poll

WASHINGTON: The number of Americans who think President Joe Biden(pix) and his administration are doing a poor job in handling the US economy is approaching four-fifths Sputnik quoted the results of a new CNN/SSRS poll.

“The public’s perceptions of the economy and of how things are going in the country overall are deeply negative and worsening,” a release on the poll said on Monday.

“Since spring, the share saying things are going badly for the country has climbed 11 points to 79 per cent, the highest since February 2009, and shy of the all-time worst reached in November 2008 by just four points.”

That shift comes largely among Democrats and people of colour, the release said.

“Just 38 per cent of Democrats now say things are going well in the country, down from 61 per cent this spring. Likewise, there’s been a steep drop among people of colour, from 41 per cent saying things were going well in the spring to 27 per cent,” the release said.

Meanwhile, Biden’s numbers among Republicans and independents have held steady.

Nearly 70 per cent of respondents said they believe Biden has not paid enough attention to the nation’s most pressing problems. Some 18 per cent of Americans feel the nation’s economy is in good shape with 82 per cent believing that economic conditions are poor. About 41 per cent describe the economy as “very poor,“ up 11 points since the spring and nearly double of December’s numbers.

As some economists warn of a looming recession, most Americans think the US is already there, the release said.

The majority across parties say the US is already in a recession, including 56 per cent of Democrats, 63 per cent of independents and 76 per cent of Republicans, according to the release.-Bernama