79 cops involved in misconduct, disciplinary issues last year

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 79 Terengganu police personnel were involved in various misconduct and disciplinary problems last year, said State Police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa (pix).

He said of the number, 16 were related to criminal offences, improper behaviour (47), narcotics (five), absenteeism (eight), syariah-related (two) and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) offence (one).

“One of the most serious offences is the case of threats against the community. We consider this a grave crime because the police are supposed to protect the people.

“As such, we will organise more appropriate courses and programmes at the state and district levels this year to enhance and strengthen integrity among our members and officers,“ he said after the Terengganu Police Contingent monthly assembly here today.

At the event, he also presented certificates of appreciation to 27 recipients including rescue agency personnel and media practitioners for their cooperation with the police.

Meanwhile, Rohaimi said crime index in Terengganu dropped by 7.34 per cent last year from 1,597 cases in 2021 to 1,477 cases in 2022.

He said for narcotics offences, a total of 119 arrests involving 11,086 suspects were recorded last year compared to 117 arrests involving 10,222 suspects in 2021.

“As for commercial crime, 1,311 cases with 536 arrests were made last year compared to 1,219 cases with 401 arrests in 2021. Most of the cases were related to fraud,“ he said.-Bernama