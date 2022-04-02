79 pct of BeST 2.0 apprentices secure permanent jobs

KUANTAN: Fifty out of 63 graduates or 79 per cent who participated in the Bio-Agrotech and Bio-Pharmaceutical Career and Entrepreneurship (BeST 2.0) apprenticeship programme run by the Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corporation (Bioeconomy Corporation) managed to secure permanent jobs in the fields of modern agriculture and bio-pharmaceuticals.

Bioeconomy Corporation chief executive officer Mohd Khairul Fidzal Abdul Razak said BeST 2.0 could reduce youth unemployment among graduates who had difficulty finding jobs and income commensurate with their qualifications, especially in the two fields.

He said 39 out of 48 of the apprentices got jobs in the agriculture and aquaculture sector while 11 out of 15 in the bio-pharmaceutical field, with both numbers exceeding the key performance indicator (KPI) targets set in 2021.

“We collaborated with private companies to supply graduates who are skilled, knowledgeable and have relevant work experience in the industries while enabling companies to receive a workforce that meets their requirements and have the required academic criteria and qualifications.

“Through BeST 2.0, Bioeconomy Corporation not only matches employers with the workforce, but we also want to produce highly skilled, technologically literate, highly motivated entrepreneurs and meet the needs of modern industry,“ he said in a media statement here today.

Mohd Khairul Fidzal said modern agriculture and bio-pharmaceuticals were given priority in BeST 2.0 because these fields play an important role in ensuring food safety and public health, especially with the outbreak of Covid-19, besides also involving the use of modern technology applications.

BeST 2.0 is also seen as able to increase youth involvement in the modern agriculture and bio-pharmaceutical industries as well as reduce dependence on foreign labour in line with the government's aspiration to produce a skilled workforce of locals, especially among the youth.

The BeST 2.0 programme was approved by the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and is supported by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI).-Bernama