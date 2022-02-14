79 Sarawak assemblymen sworn in today

KUCHING: Seventy-nine out of the 82 newly-elected Sarawak assemblymen took their oath of office before State Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar at the State Assembly Building here today.

They were led by Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg(pix), who is Gedong assemblyman.

Also taking their oath today were the three Deputy Chief Ministers - Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (Bukit Saban), Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan (Bukit Sari) and Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian (Batu Kawah) - followed by other members of the state’s Cabinet and elected representatives.

The swearing-in ceremony for the other three assemblymen will be held at a later date.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) led by Abang Johari won 76 out of the 82 seats contested in the Sarawak state election last Dec 18.

The first meeting of the first session of the 19th State Assembly begins today and five bills are expected to be tabled this week.-Bernama