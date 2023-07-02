8 dead, 5 missing in southern Peru mudslides

LIMA: At least eight people were killed and another five still missing after mudslides hit communities in Peru’s Camana province, in the southern Arequipa region, the National Emergency Operations Centre (COEN) confirmed on Monday.

Heavy rains over the weekend sparked mudslides that affected several communities, including Pampaylima, Venado de Oro, Infiernillo, San Martin, Miski and Secocha, all located in the district of Mariano Nicolas Valcarcel, reported Xinhua.

The death toll was updated by the COEN shortly after Wilson Gutierrez, technical secretary of the National Civil Defence Institute for the district, told Radio Programmes of Peru that 36 people had been killed.

In Miski and San Martin, both mining communities, mine workers were tragically caught off guard by the landslides as they were working in area tunnels.

Videos shared on social media showed a large mass of mud and rocks burying everything in its path, including prefabricated houses, as panicked residents looked on.

Local authorities have requested that humanitarian aid be airlifted to the affected communities, since a 3-km stretch of the Secocha-San Martin highway has been completely cut off. -Bernama