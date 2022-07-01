8 killed, 50 missing as massive landslide hits India’s Manipur state

NEW DELHI: At least eight people were killed and over 50 others missing after a massive landslide hit India’s northeastern state of Manipur, Xinhua quoted local media reports on Thursday.

The landslide has completely blocked a river flowing through Tamenglong and Noney districts.

According to officials, the Ezei river, originating from Senapati district, has been blocked due to a massive landslide near Noney bazaar, around 50 km north of Imphal, the capital city of Manipur.

“At least eight people were killed and over 50 are missing after a massive landslide hit the 107 Territorial Army (TA) camp in Noney district of Manipur early Thursday morning,“ a local newspaper Indian Express quoting officials said.

“Seven of those dead were TA men and one was a Railways worker engaged in the construction of the Imphal-Jiribam railway project.”

The landslide hit Tupul yard railway construction camp where TA men were guarding a major railway line construction site.

The local government is yet to confirm the death toll.

However, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

“Spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre (federal government),“ Modi said in a brief statement posted on social media.

Singh has visited the landslide-hit area to oversee the rescue operations, a local government spokesman said.-Bernama