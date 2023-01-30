8 killed in mass shooting at birthday party in S.Africa

JOHANNESBURG: South African police said on Monday that eight people were shot dead and three others were injured by two unknown gunmen at a birthday party in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province

Preliminary investigation revealed that between 17.15 and 17.30 on Sunday, the owner of a house in Kwazakele, Gqeberha, was hosting his birthday party with several guests, and two gunmen entered the yard and started shooting randomly.

“Three females and four males were fatally injured while another four people, including two females and two males, sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment,“ said Priscilla Naidu, spokesperson for police in Eastern Cape Province.

One of the victims succumbed to the injuries in hospital, bringing the total number of deceased to eight, and the owner of the house was among the dead, according to Naidu, reported Xinhua.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects while an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack is underway.

No arrests have been made at this stage, the spokesperson said, noting that the identity of the deceased and injured are still to be established. -Bernama