80% of our proposals accepted by government: SME association

PETALING JAYA: The RM10 billion additional assistance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will help to ensure the survival of companies and avoid mass retrenchment.

In welcoming Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement on the aid, SME Association of Malaysia president Datuk Michael Kang (pix) said the incentives would ease the burden currently faced by companies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that the government had taken into consideration all the proposals forwarded by industry players, with most of them being included in the revised stimulus package.

“The government heard our voice. They did not adopt everything we suggested, but up to 80%, and we welcome that.

“This will give some boost to the SMEs to try to continue doing business. This is better than having to lay off staff, and will help employees maintain their jobs,” he told theSun yesterday.

Under the newly announced RM10 billion aid, the government will expand the three-month wage subsidy scheme, with an additional RM7.9 billion injected for this purpose, from RM5.9 billion previously.

Companies with over 200 staff will receive RM600 for each employee, RM800 per employee for companies with 76 to 200 staff, and RM1,200 for companies with 75 staff or less.

Muhyiddin said the scheme, which would benefit 4.8 million workers, covers all employees earning below RM4,000, with companies required to retain their staff for at least six months beginning the first payment. Other than the wage subsidies, the premier also announced the following:

—> RM2.1 billion special grant for micro enterprises, with RM3,000 each to 700,000 companies;

—> temporary rental waiver or discounts for SMEs renting premises owned by government-linked companies, with private landlords also encouraged to do the same;

—> temporary suspension of interest rates for micro credit scheme under Bank Simpanan Nasional; and

—> reducing foreign workers’ levy by 25% for those whose permits end between April 1 and Dec 31.

Malaysian Trades Union Congress president Datuk Abdul Halim Mansor said the aid, particularly the wage subsidy, showed that the government cared for the people.

Economist Prof Dr Hoo Ke Ping even went as far as saying that the government had been “too generous” in providing an additional RM10 billion to the SMEs across the board.

He said while the aid would ensure most SMEs do not go under, the government should have provided a more targetted assistance.

“The aid should have been more focussed. They should have targetted industries that were truly hurt by the pandemic, like hotels, airlines and tour agencies, and given them more.“They should not give every company the same. Not everyone needs help.”

Malaysian Association of Hotels chief executive officer Yap Lip Seng agreed that while the RM10 billion would alleviate the burden of cashflow on SMEs, the blanket subsidy does not address industries that are most impacted by the pandemic.

There is a need for a special package specifically for tourism stakeholders, whom he said were hit at least twice as hard than any other industry.

Meanwhile, Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai said while the wage subsidy scheme would assist companies in their wage cost burden, the federation had hoped for several of the conditions imposed to be removed.

Among these were conditions that only companies with 50% revenue reduction could qualify for the scheme, as well as the employees’ ceiling salary of RM4,000.