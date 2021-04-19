80 percent of Sibu populace have registered for vaccination

SIBU: About 80% of the over 300,000 populace in Sibu Division have registered for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, the highest in Sarawak at the moment.

Sibu Division Acting Resident, Wong Hee Sieng today said the percentage included those who have registered manually and through the MySejahtera application.

“The record on MySejahtera up to now is about 50%. The number will increase soon after the data of those who registered manually have been keyed into the MySejahtera application,” he told reporters at the launching of the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at the Sibu Indoor Stadium here.

Wong, who is also the Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) chairman, said the committee targeted 70% or 250,000 of the Sibu populace to receive the vaccine to achieve the herd immunity target.

The programme was launched by Assistant Minister of Housing and Public Health, Dr Annuar Rapaee who is also the SDDMC coordinator.

According to Dr Annuar, 924 senior citizens aged above 75 years have been listed for the one-day immunisation programme, besides 140 medical frontliners who have yet to receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

He said the next round of the immunisation programme in Sibu would depend on the availability of the vaccine supply.

Sibu is the first division to have started the second phase immunisation programme, followed by Kuching, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Kapit, Mukah and Miri divisions on April 23, Samarahan, Bintulu and Limbang divisions the day after and Sarikei Division on April 30.

Meanwhile, medical department retiree Tamby Sulaiman Siong@Tamby Chin, 84 who received his first dose of the vaccine said the procedure was painless.

Lau Ai Ting, 84, and her husband Chiew Sing Ling, 85 said they did not experience any complication after the vaccination. — Bernama