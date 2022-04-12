80 saplings planted at Sungai Sendat Forest Eco Park

BATANG KALI: Eighty saplings, comprising various species including Tualang, Merawan Siput Jantan, Kapur, Meranti Temak Nipis and Kelat Jambu Laut were planted around the Sungai Sendat Forest Eco Park here yesterday.

The corporate social responsibility programme, organised by Avisena Healthcare Sdn Bhd (Avisena) in collaboration with the Hulu Selangor District Forest Office was in line with a government’s campaign to plant 100 million trees over five years from 2021 to 2025.

Avisena Group chief executive officer Elina Nadia Omar said, the Sungai Sendat Forest Eco Park was chosen as the venue for the programme because the eco-tourism destination was located in the permanent forest reserve area.

“As a healthcare provider, (organising) an environmental care programme for a greener future is very important to give exposure to the participants on the importance of planting trees for a sustainable ecosystem,” she told Bernama after the launch of the programme.

Also present was Hulu Selangor District Forestry officer Zulkurnain Zakaria.

More than 60 volunteers, including doctors, nurses and pharmacists, were involved in making the tree-planting programme a success.

In addition to tree planting activities, there were initiatives to beautify the Sungai Sendat Forest Eco Park area, including the provision of recycling bins and the repainting of existing huts.

Avisena also donated a leaf blower to facilitate cleaning works in the area.