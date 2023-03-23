800 Indonesian domestic workers entered Malaysia via One Channel System: KSM

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 800 Indonesian domestic workers have entered Malaysia via the One Channel System until Jan 20.

The Human Resources Ministry (KSM) said, in a reply posted on the Parliament website, that this was after Malaysia and Indonesia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Recruitment and Protection of Indonesian Domestic Workers in Malaysia on April 1, 2022.

“The starting monthly salary under this MoU cannot be less than the minimum wage currently in force in this country which is RM1,500,” the KSM said in response to a question from Teresa Kok Suh Sim (PH-Seputeh) about the number of Indonesian domestic workers who have come to work in Malaysia through the One Channel System.

The ministry said the MoU also provides for the protection and welfare of Indonesian domestic workers, including the right to the notice of termination of employment contracts, paid annual leave, weekly rest days, rest time and social protection including insurance.

According to the ministry, monitoring of the implementation of the MoU including placement costs and tariff fees for private employment agencies in Malaysia (Malaysian private recruitment agencies) and private placement agencies in Indonesia is carried out through a Joint Working Group (JWG) Meeting between the two countries.