8,000 sports associations face the axe for being inactive

KUALA LUMPUR: Inactive sports associations face action such as being given show cause letters, suspended or banned by the Sports Commissioner (PJS), said Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker(pix).

He said his ministry took the matter seriously as about 70 per cent (over 8,000) of the more than 11,000 associations registered at various levels were found to be inactive.

He said that of the 11,469 associations registered under the Sports Development Act 1997 (Act 576) from 1998 to Dec 31, 2021, 217 (1.9 per cent) were at the national level, 1,432 (12.5 per cent) at the state level, 1,636 (14.3 per cent) district level. and 8,184 (71.3 per cent) club level.

“KBS (Ministry of Youth and Sports) through PJS is conducting a Sports Body Star Rating on all registered sports bodies. Associations need to submit reports to PJS annually after holding their annual general meeting (AGM), for us to evaluate governance and the extent to which they are active.

“When the reports are not submitted, it gives the impression that as many as 70 percent do not hold an AGM or are active as stipulated in their constitutions,“ he told Bernama after the recording an interview for Bernama TV’s “Ruang Bicara” programme at Wisma Bernama here last night.

Ti said KBS needed to take stern action such as banning and suspension of associations that did not comply with the Act and their articles of association, to prevent them from continuing to receive financial assistance or sports-related funds.

Apart from that, Ti said KBS also found that there were also sports organisations that were not registered under PJS, instead registered under the Registrar of Societies (ROS) or the Registrar of Companies (ROC).

He said these organisations would also will be not let off the hook if they were found to have flouted any laws

Meanwhile, Ti hoped that this Chinese New Year, which is the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese zodiac, would give more strength and courage to all Malaysians in overcoming challenges that may come their way.-Bernama