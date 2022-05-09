801 individuals held for gambling in Kedah

ALOR SETAR: A total of 801 individuals were arrested for gambling activities in the state from Jan 1 until Saturday (May 7).

Kedah Police chief CP Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad(pix) said all of them were arrested in 707 special gambling ops raids.

“In all, police seized 478 mobile phones and computers and cash totalling RM139,922,“ he said in a statement today, adding that all the cases are being investigated under Section 4 (1) (c) and Section 4A (a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

As for the operation to eradicate vice and illegal entertainment, 27 raids were carried out, with 30 individuals arrested for offences including prostitution and conducting business without a valid entertainment licence.

Meanwhile, Wan Hassan said that during the same period, seven raids were also carried out involving cases under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007.

“A total of seven ‘tekong’ or ‘transporters’ were arrested, along with 113 illegal immigrants. Some were charged under Section 26A of the ATIPSOM Act 2007 while 100 illegal immigrants were charged under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963,” he said.

He added that police would continue to take proactive action to ensure all gambling, vice as well as human trafficking and migrant smuggling activities in the state could be eradicated.-Bernama