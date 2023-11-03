81.02% of 9,507 vocational graduates employed at time of graduation: Fadhlina

NILAI: A total of 81.2 per cent of the 9,507 vocational college graduates have succeeded in obtaining employment which is a proud achievement, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix).

She said that having the confidence and specific skills make vocational college graduates competitive and able to fill positions in the private sector and move as industry-leading skilled workers.

“In 2021, the marketability of these graduates is 99.16 per cent. These students found employment before convocation.

“I am very proud of all the graduates today and especially (the approach taken) by the ministry which is significant in ensuring that employability is almost guaranteed,” she told reporters after officiating the 7th MOE Vocational College Convocation Ceremony (2022) at the Dewan Tuanku Canselor, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) today.

A total of 9,507 graduates from 81 vocational colleges nationwide received their diploma scrolls and 33 of them were awarded the Best Students for their respective programmes with one received the Minister of Education Award Gold Award (AEMP).

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said MOE has issued a new circular regarding the preparations for the opening of schools starting next week, which is during the first week of school, teachers need to focus on student familiarisation.

“The MOE asks teachers to focus on familiarisation programmes, not directly on academic sessions as students will feel more comfortable at school and the interaction between parents and teachers can be improved from time to time,“ she said.

As for the placement of teachers for the school session, the MOE has implemented various measures to ensure that the placement of teachers before the opening of the school can be expedited.

“MOE is working with the Education Services Commission to ensure that this matter can be expedited,“ she said. -Bernama