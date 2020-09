PETALING JAYA: Going by the number of people arrested for flouting the recovery movement control order (RMCO), many Malaysians seem to be rather complacent about the Covid-19 threat.

Yesterday, 82 individuals were nabbed for various offences under the RMCO, said Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

Of that figure, he said in a statement,75 were fined, six were issued compounds and one was freed on bail.

Those who had breached the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were found to have not worn their face masks (23), failed to adhere to social distancing (46) and not recording their personal details (12).

Only one person was arrested for activities held at pubs or nightclubs.

A total 3,025 task force teams involving 12,937 personnel were deployed to conduct checks at 3,533 supermarkets, 4,785 restaurants, 1,375 hawker stalls, 1,127 factories, 3,744 banks, and 737 government offices.

“They had also monitored 1,065 land transport terminals, 194 water/sea terminals, and 151 air terminals,“ he said.

Meanwhile, in “Ops Benteng” operations to crack down on undocumented migrants, Ismail Sabri noted that 29 persons without proper documents and two suspected smugglers were arrested yesterday.

“From May 1 to Sept 28, a total 6,344 undocumented individuals and 295 suspected smugglers were arrested,“ he said.

He added that 37,133 people who had arrived at KLIA were screened for Covid-19 from July 24 to Sept 28.

Of that figure, 8,671 individuals were placed under mandatory quarantine and 106 are receiving treatment at hospitals.

They had returned from 33 countries which included the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Laos, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and Turkey.