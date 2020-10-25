823 Covid-19 cases today with 533 from Sabah

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Health has reported 823 cases today, alongside 579 recoveries. This leaves the total number of cases at 26,565 with 9,202 active cases.

All of today’s cases stemmed from local transmissions. Sabah recorded 533 cases followed by Penang with 97, Selangor with 88, Labuan with 26, Negeri Sembilan with 22 and Johor with 15.

The Ministry of Health also added that 99 patients are in intensive care and 30 requiring respiratory assistance.

Eight deaths have been reported, all from Sabah.

Nine new clusters have also been reported, four from Sabah, one from Penang, one from Negeri Sembilan, one from Sarawak, one from Johor and one cluster from three states — Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan.

MORE TO COME