82.5 per cent of Malaysia's adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 82.5 per cent or 19,311,563 individuals of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on COVIDNOW, 93.6 per cent or 21,903,061 individuals, of the adults in the country have received at least one dose of the vaccine until yesterday.

It also showed 25,326 individuals or 0.8 per cent of the adolescents, comprising those age between 12 and 17, have completed the vaccination.

A total of 273,373 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 116,881 doses as first dose and 156,492 doses to second dose recipients, bringing the number of doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 41,847,256.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 this year to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a total of 250 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported yesterday (Sept 22), with 49 of them brought in dead (BID), bringing the total death due to the virus in the country to 24,931 people.

According to the ministry’s GitHub portal, of the total death reported yesterday, only nine cases were the actual deaths reported for the day, while the rest were backlog cases. -Bernama