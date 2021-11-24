82.7 per cent of adolescent fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of a 2,603,148 individuals or 82.7 per cent of the adolescent population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s COVIDNOW portal, a total of 2,760,656 individuals or 87.7 per cent of adolescents in the country have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, 22,425,264 individuals or 95.8 per cent have completed the vaccination, while 98 per cent or 22,936,203 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 135,631 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 10,473 of the doses given as second dose, 5,233 doses to the first dose recipients and 119,925 as booster doses.

This brings to a total of 52,232,576 doses of the vaccine being administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.-Bernama