82.8 per cent of adolescent fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,607,392 individuals or 82.8 per cent of the country’s adolescents have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on data from the Ministry of Health (MOH) through the COVIDNOW website, 2,762,739 individuals or 87.7 per cent of the adolescent population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, 22,442,346 individuals or 95.9 per cent completed their vaccination while another 22,944,240 or 98 per cent received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 138,752 vaccine doses were dispensed yesterday with 5,067 as the first dose, 8,428 the second and 125,257 as booster doses, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme (PICK) so far, to 52,391,444.-Bernama