830 schools in need of repairs, redevelopment

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry (MOE) has identified a total of 830 schools as having buildings that require replacement or redevelopment as of Jan 31.

It said in a statement today that the MOE would prioritise the replacement of school buildings that are on Scale Six and Scale Seven according to the impact grade score analysis.

“The number of dilapidated buildings is dynamic and in line with the completion of the implementation of redevelopment and the acceptance of the building security levels recommended by technical agencies.

“Projects selected for the implementation approval are schools with dilapidated buildings on Scale Six and Scale Seven,” it said.

Scale Six refers to buildings that are unsafe and with confirmation by the District Education Office (PPD) and the State Education Department (JPN) while Scale Seven refers to unsafe buildings with confirmation by the Public Works Department (JKR).

The MOE said it was committed to providing a safe and conducive education infrastructure that for the use of students and school staff across the country.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek was yesterday reported to have said that the development of dilapidated schools nationwide will be implemented in phases and the most important phase would be after the tabling of Budget 2023 on Feb 24.

Meanwhile, the MOE also expressed its appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his concern in giving priority to the issue of dilapidated schools.

On Feb 11, Anwar said the government’s focus was to quickly solve the problem of dilapidated schools throughout Malaysia for the welfare of the children as well as to improve the quality of education in the country. -Bernama