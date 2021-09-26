83.1 per cent of adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 19,454,273 individuals or 83.1 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have been fully vaccinated as of yesterday, according to the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV).

JKJAV in an infographic on its official Twitter account today, said 93.7 per cent or 21,923,560 individuals of the adult population had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, according to the COVIDNOW portal, a total of 19,481,412 or 59.7 per cent of the country’s population are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday.

A sum of 22,715,503 or 69.7 per cent of the population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For teenagers aged between 12 and 17, 0.9 per cent or 27,139 of them have been fully vaccinated as of yesterday.

On the daily vaccination rate, it said 259,141 doses were administered yesterday, 114,618 as the first dose and 144,523 the second dose, bringing the total number of doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 42,106,397.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 this year to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 228 deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 as of 11.59 pm on Sept 25, bringing the country’s death toll to 25,159.

The total includes eight actual daily Covid-19 deaths recorded in a 24-hour period (Sept 25), while the remaining deaths were backlog cases, but the figure could change as the cases were being updated.

Based on the graph of the seven-day average number of actual Covid-19 daily deaths, 89 actual deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded. -Bernama