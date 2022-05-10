838 KEDA participants have received house ownership since 2015: Mahdzir

POKOK SENA: The Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA) has handed over title deeds for house ownership to 838 of its participants, a process that was initiated in 2015.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said a total of 1,940 participants are expected to receive their title deeds after the transfer process is completed.

“In total, KEDA has 3,862 units of houses in 44 KEDA settlements throughout the state, of which 2,778 units have been given ownership to KEDA (by the state government).

“The process of handing over title deeds to participants in the KEDA settlements will be done continuously,“ he said to reporters after handing over Desa KEDA title deeds here today.

He also said that handing over the deeds to participants was KEDA’s main agenda to help eligible recipients to own a home.

Mahdzir however said it was a long-drawn process as the agency needed to resolve relevant matters before the deeds can be handed over to the participants.

“KEDA pays the land premium to the state government which changes the ownership to KEDA and KEDA has to subdivide the land and set up land boundaries for all the participants in the settlement. So, the process can be quite lengthy.

“Alhamdulillah, we have managed to resolve 838 units out of the 1,940 and this process will continue and when all is completed, we will hand over the ownership to the eligible recipients,” he said.

He said the process of transferring ownership was done after making an assessment based on several criteria and conditions set by KEDA.

Earlier at the event, Mahdzir handed over title deeds to 160 KEDA participants involving three settlements namely Desa KEDA Bendang Perang, Desa KEDA Kampung Bukit and Desa KEDA Derang.-Bernama