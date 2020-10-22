847 new Covid-19 cases, only five imported (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The number of new Covid-19 cases spike today with 847 recorded in the country, bringing the total number of active cases to 8,183 . The national tally now stands at 23, 804.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 842 of today’s cases stemmed from local transmissions while five were imported cases.

A total of 486 patients were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 15,417.

“There are 90 patients currently being treated in the intensive care units (ICU), with 29 of them requiring ventilator support,“ Noor Hisham said.

There were five new deaths reported, taking the number of fatalities to 204.

Four deaths were reported in Sabah and one in Kedah. A 65-year-old woman died at Hospital Queen Elizabeth in Kota Kinabalu, a 78-year-old man with a history of strokes died in Hospital Tuaran, a 88-year old man and 60- year-old woman who died in Hospital Duchess of Kent in Sandakan, and a 67-year-old woman who died in Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah, Kedah.

Six new clusters were detected in Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu and Papar (Sabah), Miri (Sarawak), Hulu Langat (Selangor), Seremban (Negeri Sembilan), Titiwangsa and Lembah Pantai (Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur) and Alor Gajah (Malacca).

The clusters were known as Tinusa cluster (Sandakan), Sauh cluster (Kota Kinabalu, Papar and Miri), Jambu cluster (Hulu Langat), Sofi cluster (Seremban), Bah Mutiara cluster (Hulu Langat, Titiwangsa and Lembah Pantai) and Umboo cluster (Alor Gajah).

A total of 586 individuals were screened from the Tinusa cluster with 33 positive cases, 486 negative cases and 67 still pending.

The Sauh cluster recorded a total of 149 individuals who had undergone screening till Oct 22 with 17 positive cases and 132 negative cases.

A total of 139 individuals were screened from the Jambu cluster with 15 positive cases, and 124 still pending.

The Sofi cluster recorded a total of 160 individuals who had undergone screening till Oct 22 with 34 positive cases, 11 negative cases and 115 still pending for results.

A total of 96 individuals were screened from the Bah Mutiara cluster with 10 recorded as positive cases and 86 still pending.

The Umboo cluster recorded 373 individuals underwent screening with four positive cases detected, 218 negative cases and 151 still pending.