85,700 candidates to sit for second SPM session

MELAKA: A total of 85,700 candidates will be sitting for the second session of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 examination from April 5 to May 19, said Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin.

He said the candidates were those who had to undergo quarantine due to Covid-19, flood victims as well as special cases approved by the Examination Board.

“Insya Allah, we are confident that this second session can also be carried out safely and in an orderly manner,” he told reporters after the thanksgiving ceremony at Sekolah Menengah Teknik Melaka in Bukit Piatu here today.

He said a total of 23,885 teachers would be involved as examiners to ensure that the marking process could be done well and the examination results could be released according to the set period.

Radzi explained that the group of teachers were selected based on their expertise and would act as examiners for both examination sessions, adding that the number of examiners would be increased according to current needs.

“Although the examination will be held in two sessions, the ministry through the Examination Board has decided that the examination results of over 400,000 candidates nationwide would be released simultaneously,” he said.-Bernama