86 detained for violating RMCO - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 86 individuals were detained yesterday for violating the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), with 77 of them being compounded and nine remanded, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said the arrests were a result of efforts of the compliance operation task force implemented by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), which conducted 56,760 checks yesterday.

Under Ops Benteng, police conducted 63 roadblocks and inspected 32,279 vehicles yesterday to curb the entry of illegal immigrants, especially along rat trails, and arrested two foreigners, he said in a statement on the development of the RMCO today.

Meanwhile, from July 24 until yesterday, a total of 14,391 individuals returned home from overseas through international entry points and were placed in 66 hotels and five Public Training Institutes.

Of the total, 43 individuals were admitted to hospital for treatment while 7,062 were discharged and allowed to go home.

“They were returning from 32 countries -- the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, UAE, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand and the United States,” he said.

He said police also conducted 327 checks on individuals undergoing mandatory 14-day home quarantine yesterday and found that all of them complied with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Apart from that, he said eight public sanitisation operations were also carried out in Sabah, Pahang, Kedah and Penang yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) conducted checks on 12 items at 725 business premises yesterday and that, overall, there was sufficient supply of essential goods.

The KPDNHEP also conducted 1,103 special checks and found 1,089 premises complied with the SOP while 13 premises were given advice and one given a warning for non-compliance of the SOP, he said. -Bernama